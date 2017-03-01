Productivity apps you need to stay on track

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Life can be hectic, but there are apps that can help accomplish the task at hand. Here are five apps you need to stay on track.

Any.do

This free app is the way to go for those who have a busy schedule. This keeps your schedule, to-do list, reminders and notes in one convenient place. There is a feature that allows users to share lists with others and assign tasks to others. With this app, you are able to sync between phone, desktop and tablet.

Trello

This app is a digital dash board that allows users to customize it for specific needs. In this app, users are able to create lists. These are dynamic lists that can be filled with “cards”, which can be hold anything, such as lists, tasks, notes or ideas that can be dragged and dropped into the appropriate category.

Droptask

This free productivity app is designed for group tasks, and has a more visual approach to complete projects. Inspired from mind mapping, this app allows users to present tasks in color-coded, linked circles. These circles include who is assigned to each task, the rate of completion and how tasks interact with each other.

Pocket

Spend too much time scrolling through articles, but want to find them quickly later? This free app lets users to save articles offline to read later.

Forest

For a small fee of $1.99, this app allows users to put down their phones and focus on the task at hand. While the user is focusing on the task at hand, the app will plant a tree. The tree will grow in the time the user has specified, but the tree will be killed if you leave the app. Everyday you can build your forest, which represents time spent focused.