Safety tips to responsibly enjoy spring break

Spring break is a time to let loose, but it is important to be safe while you are relaxing. Your vacation can become dangerous at any moment. Follow these tips to have a safer vacation.

Alcohol Poisoning

An excess of alcohol in the system causes alcohol poisoning which can lead to death.

If you absolutely must drink alcohol, it is important to know your limits and drink in moderation. Never drink on an empty stomach—having even the slightest amount of food in your stomach can help absorb some of the alcohol and prevent feelings of sickness.

If you are drinking while partying, try to drink plenty of water and other drinks in between alcoholic beverages. The water also helps with hydration. Avoid getting involved in drinking games that include any type of binge drinking, as it’s easy to lose track of how much has been consumed.

Irresponsible Drinking

Drinking responsibly can prevent injury, accidents, and even save lives. Always keep an eye on friends and if they could be putting themselves in danger: speak up. Never let a friend drink alcohol and then drive—likewise never drink and drive. It is a good idea to have a designated driver if you plan on leaving the location in which you are drinking.

Sexual Assault

Sexual assault can happen to anyone at anytime. In order to better protect yourself, friends and others around, it is extremely important to stay aware of your surroundings. Always go out with friends and look out for each other. This means sticking together—don’t let anyone go alone and never leave alone. Make sure the entire group has a safe way home with other group members. Create a code word to protect yourself and friends from unwanted situations. Keep your phone with you and charged and bring a charger in case of emergency.

It only takes a second for someone to spike a drink—don’t accept a drink that you did not see poured by a bartender, and if it has been out of your sight for even a moment, don’t drink it. Know where you are and make sure others know as well in the event that you need to alert authorities or quickly get to a safer location. Finally, if a situation feels wrong or dangerous, get to a safe and public space.

Muggings

Criminals are everywhere. Even if you don’t believe you are in a sketchy area, it is a good idea to travel with a friend. Carrying pepper spray is a good way to have protection on hand to get a split second advantage over an attacker. If possible, learn some form of self-defense—the ability to defend yourself is extremely important for college students to have. Keep your things in a hard-to-grab location: a deep zipped-up pocket, a cross-body bag or if possible, leave extremely valuable items at home. If a situation seems to be dangerous, call the local police and keep them on the line until you’ve safely reached your destination.