Spring break disasters and how to avoid them
February 27, 2017
It can happen to anyone—you jump in a pool or go down a water slide and your swimwear is suddenly no longer on your body. Everyone around gets a quick flash. To prevent losing your bikini or swim trunks:
- Make sure you are wearing properly fitted swimwear.
- Tie everything tight and double-knotted.
- Try a one-piece suit.
If you’ve never fallen asleep in the sun or rocked a bad sunburn, you probably already know these tips:
- If you’re going to be in the sun, always wear sunscreen—even if you don’t think you’ll burn.
- If you think you may fall asleep in the sun, lay under an umbrella.
- Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.
For some people it’s no big deal to wake up in bed with a stranger, but just to be safe:
- Have a friend look out for you to make sure you’re safe.
- If you plan on bringing a stranger back—or even if you don’t—always have protection with you.
- Make sure there is consent on both sides.
Imagine getting to a beautiful location for your spring break trip—but then you stay in the hotel the entire time. Here’s how to get the fullest experience during your trip:
- Plan ahead! Before the trip, look for local activities and create a schedule.
- If there are tourist activities that require booking such as surf lessons or boat roads, book ahead before the slots are taken.
- Meet and spend time with other vacationers or even locals.
Here are some tips to crush the post-break blues:
- Get any school work done ahead of time so that it’s not a constant worry over break or at the end of break.
- Even if you don’t go on a trip, do things you’ve been wanting to do during break before the extra time is gone.
- If you do go on a trip, have some time at home before jumping straight back into the school routine.