Wright State University.

Spring break disasters and how to avoid them

Angel Lane, Features Writer
February 27, 2017
Filed under Top Stories, Wright Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






It can happen to anyone—you jump in a pool or go down a water slide and your swimwear is suddenly no longer on your body. Everyone around gets a quick flash. To prevent losing your bikini or swim trunks:

  • Make sure you are wearing properly fitted swimwear.
  • Tie everything tight and double-knotted.
  • Try a one-piece suit.

If you’ve never fallen asleep in the sun or rocked a bad sunburn, you probably already know these tips:

  • If you’re going to be in the sun, always wear sunscreen—even if you don’t think you’ll burn.
  • If you think you may fall asleep in the sun, lay under an umbrella.
  • Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

For some people it’s no big deal to wake up in bed with a stranger, but just to be safe:

  • Have a friend look out for you to make sure you’re safe.
  • If you plan on bringing a stranger back—or even if you don’t—always have protection with you.
  • Make sure there is consent on both sides.

Imagine getting to a beautiful location for your spring break trip—but then you stay in the hotel the entire time. Here’s how to get the fullest experience during your trip:

  • Plan ahead! Before the trip, look for local activities and create a schedule.
  • If there are tourist activities that require booking such as surf lessons or boat roads, book ahead before the slots are taken.
  • Meet and spend time with other vacationers or even locals.

Here are some tips to crush the post-break blues:

  • Get any school work done ahead of time so that it’s not a constant worry over break or at the end of break.
  • Even if you don’t go on a trip, do things you’ve been wanting to do during break before the extra time is gone.
  • If you do go on a trip, have some time at home before jumping straight back into the school routine.
Print Friendly

Wright State University.
Spring break disasters and how to avoid them