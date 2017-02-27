Spring break disasters and how to avoid them

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It can happen to anyone—you jump in a pool or go down a water slide and your swimwear is suddenly no longer on your body. Everyone around gets a quick flash. To prevent losing your bikini or swim trunks:

Make sure you are wearing properly fitted swimwear.

Tie everything tight and double-knotted.

Try a one-piece suit.

If you’ve never fallen asleep in the sun or rocked a bad sunburn, you probably already know these tips:

If you’re going to be in the sun, always wear sunscreen—even if you don’t think you’ll burn.

If you think you may fall asleep in the sun, lay under an umbrella.

Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

For some people it’s no big deal to wake up in bed with a stranger, but just to be safe:

Have a friend look out for you to make sure you’re safe.

If you plan on bringing a stranger back—or even if you don’t—always have protection with you.

Make sure there is consent on both sides.

Imagine getting to a beautiful location for your spring break trip—but then you stay in the hotel the entire time. Here’s how to get the fullest experience during your trip:

Plan ahead! Before the trip, look for local activities and create a schedule.

If there are tourist activities that require booking such as surf lessons or boat roads, book ahead before the slots are taken.

Meet and spend time with other vacationers or even locals.

Here are some tips to crush the post-break blues: