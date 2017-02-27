Music review: pop-rock artist Bea Miller releases “Chapter One: Blue”

Former X Factor contestant Bea Miller released her latest music project “Chapter One: Blue” on Feb. 24. Miller was a part of the 2012 teens category mentored by Britney Spears and she came in ninth place. Her debut album Not an Apology–released in July of 2015 with Hollywood Records and Syco Music–peaked at number seven on the Billboard charts. Not an Apology featured 11 songs full of pop-rock vibes and teenage angst co-written by stars such as Demi Lovato and Kara Dioguardi

The project Chapter One: Blue includes three songs. The first song, “A Song Like You” is an up-beat, shout all frustration out type of song with similar vibes to Miller’s early music. Lyrics include “A song like you would never tell me the truth. A song like you would have me lost in my youth.” The second song, “Burning Bridges” is a more mature and emotional song but still energetic. With a haunting chorus of child-like voices singing a familiar tune with new lyrics—rather than London Bridge, they sing “Burn the bridges burn them down.” The final track, “I Can’t Breathe” is a calming piano ballad full of soft emotion, “How can I be alright, ‘cause I can’t breathe.”

The rest of Miller’s project will be released as a new chapter every three months each containing three songs with different themes. The blue chapter represents sadness, regret and loneliness. The red chapter will feature frustration and anger. Yellow—the final chapter—is about facing and conquering problems and fears. “Chapter One: Blue” is available now on iTunes, Google Play, and most other music streaming sites.