5 local activities to save you from spring break boredom

Spring break for many people is an opportunity to travel and go to places with better weather and different activities. Traveling costs a lot of money, which is tough for many college students. If you are stuck in Dayton for spring break, don’t worry! Here are some fun local activities for you and friends.

Go to an escape room

Great Escape Game Dayton just opened up in Beavercreek. According to their Facebook page, “Each Escape Game is a real‑life escape room adventure for a small or large group. Work together as a team to escape the room before time runs out. Escape games are great for groups of friends, family, or coworkers. You’ll solve puzzles, crack codes, find hidden items and more in order to escape the room! You have one goal with our escape games: escape the room in under one hour!” All sessions are $26 per person and can be booked on the website at greatescapegamedayton.com.

Air Force Museum

The museum hosts behind the scenes tours every Friday. You can even look behind the scenes of the museum’s restoration area. Admission is free, but advanced registration is required. There is also a 360-degree virtual museum tour available at www.nmusafvirtualtour.com.

Hiking

Yellow Springs has many beautiful sights—gather a group of friends and spend some time in the outdoors! You can hike, camp, rock climb and fish at John Bryan State Park.

Friendly Date-Night

Go out with friends to midnight bowling or host a movie night with a home-cooked dinner. Host a Netflix marathon with snacks. If everyone is willing to spend money, go out to an arcade or skating rink and bring out your inner-child.

Volunteer

The Student Government Association will be having an “Alternative Spring Break” with a week of volunteer work. Students can sign up for any day Monday through Friday. Monday and Tuesday will be “Rebuilding Dayton”, Wednesday will be “Ronald McDonald House and Dayton Children’s”, Thursday will be “Greene County Animal Shelter and Heartland of Beavercreek”, and Friday will be “Dayton Foodbank” according to the sign-up page. Email Brenna Doll at [email protected] or Nathan Price at [email protected] if you have any questions.