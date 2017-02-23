Comic Book League hosts open mic comedy show

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Want to unwind a little before spring break? Have a few laughs with Comic Book League at the open mic comedy show on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Discovery Room, 163 Student Union. The comedy show is free and open to the public.

The night will be composed of five minute comedy sets from 21 participants, with sets preferably themed on comic books, Valentine’s Day or politics.

The main prize for the “Joker of the Night” will be a $25 cash prize. All comedians will be awarded with a free Sunday ticket to the Gem City Comic-con. Attendees will be able to purchase Saturday and Sunday tickets for the Gem City Comic-con at a discounted price.

In addition to the open mic comedy show, there will also be a fundraising auction to table at Gem City Comic-con to promote personal projects and to host another comedy show on campus during Comic Book League Week. All proceeds from purchases and the auction will go to the Comic Book League.

To see a list of performers scheduled to be in the show, students can visit the event page on the university calendar or the Comic Book League WSU Facebook page.

For more information or to inquire about performance slots, email Comic Book League President Daniel Hood at [email protected]