Nexus Literary Journal offers writing workshop

On Feb. 22, Nexus Literary Journal will be offering a writing workshop starting at 7:30 p.m. in the Dixon Hearth Lounge. The lounge is located across from the Cyber Cafe in the Student Union.

The event is open to all university students, faculty or staff members.

Organization editor, Erin Sherrets stated, “attendees can bring any current drafts of fiction, poetry, or any inspired work to be reviewed by their peers. This workshop can also be used as a space for writers to work in their writing with a community of writers.”

Nexus Literary Journal and Advocate for the Arts is a student organization based at the university.

The journal publishes once a semester with work created by alumni, students, staff and faculty. Each issue contains work that includes a wide variety of fictional short stories, short or long poetry and art.

The spring issue will include four submissions of artwork, such as photography, painting, sketches, sculptures, collages and comics. Two fiction stories will be incorporated in the issue and four submissions of poetry for the issue.

Submissions for the spring issue are due by Sunday March 5 at 8 p.m. The issue will be available to the public later this semester.

The submissions guidelines are listed on their website.

For more information contact or questions contact the organization through [email protected]