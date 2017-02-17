Student Spotlight: High energy and big dreams

Montavio Avery, “Monty” for short, is the kind of guy who brings energy to a room as soon as he walks into it. With his fun-loving attitude and playful demeanor, most people wouldn’t peg him as anything more than an average college guy, but spend a few minutes talking with him and you will quickly realize that he is not here to play around. Monty has big dreams for himself and he is working incredibly hard to realize them.

As a freshman psychology major, Monty chose Wright State University because he earned a full-ride scholarship, which he humbly claims, “the university was gracious enough to give me for my studies.” Monty’s ultimate goal is actually to become an actor, which he hopes to achieve by utilizing what he is learning about human psychology to create fully developed and well-executed characters. He certainly has the curiosity for both of these interests, claiming, “I chose Psychology because it really gives me a chance to explore the human brain in ways that I have always wanted to. Not just to better know others, but myself as well.”

One might say that Monty has an affinity for language, as he is studying both Chinese and Spanish. Monty is one of the most fluent speakers in his intermediate Spanish class and he is a member of the Chinese club on campus, where he participates in “Chinese Corners” to help non-native speakers improve their speaking skills. When he’s not busy studying or attending class, Monty also participates in the Education First Coalition, which he says was put together to make sure that the student body is informed about the budget crisis at Wright State.

Monty believes he chose the right university to help him reach his future goals and he is certainly staying busy while he is here. “What I like the most about WSU’s culture and community is that it is so diverse and inclusive. You can pretty much find a group for anything that you may have an interest in.” As an individual with multiple interests and the needed ambition to match, Monty will definitely find his way.