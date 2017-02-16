Burger King in Israel sells “adult” meal for Valentine’s Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Want a meal spicier than Burger King’s Chicken Fries? Look no further.

Fast food got a little friskier on Valentine’s Day in Israel. Burger King created a kids meal concept for adults sold only on Valentine’s Day after 6 p.m. According to USA Today, you must be 18 years or older to purchase the meal.

The meal included two whoppers, two fries, two beers and a sensual “adult toy” with three options. The options included a blindfold, a feather duster and a wire massager.

Though Burger King marketed them as adult “toys” they’re really just normal objects with a lot of implications. You won’t get anything truly spicy here.

There is a YouTube video of a television ad for the adult meal, complete with sensual music and a description of the items in the meal. You can also find reviews and other commentary videos as well.

No word yet about whether or not this special treat will make its way toward the U.S. next year, but one could only hope.