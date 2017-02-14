Valentine’s Day couples highlight: Smooth transitions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Biological sciences and pre-med Sophomore Ulysses Ison and his girlfriend, Rhiana Marshall, lived only thirty minutes from each other their entire life and didn’t meet until they joined the same performing group by spinning for winter guard.

Their first ‘meeting’ was during a high school football game, where the schools were rivals and then later they met once again during a winter guard performance.

“It started by carpooling,” Ison tells The Guardian. The couple didn’t seem to hit it off until then.

“We were lonely,” Marshall adds, “so we just started driving together. We got close.”

Eventually, the relationship between the two just happened. “It just sort of happened, it wasn’t official.”

Ison describes their relationship more as a smooth transition rather than being single at one point and then a couple at another. Anniversaries seem to be a rather important part of life these days, so with that expectation, Ison and Marshall decided on March 3 being their unofficial official date. The date works for the couple, because it was central to their transition, but they know the date isn’t exact. Despite this, they are a happy couple who are going to be celebrating their first anniversary this year.