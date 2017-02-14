Tinder relationships can actually work! Here’s proof.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Senior English major Natalie McDonald and her boyfriend of two years, Cameron Dowen, met on Tinder. After setting the distance on the phone app to the highest range possible, the two began to swipe right indiscriminately. Before long, McDonald and Dowen matched with each other. Deciding to take a chance, the two began to talk, and despite being nearly one hundred miles apart, the two seemed to hit it off. Two years ago, on Valentine’s Day, they made it official.

“We see each other every week, but I mean it is a two-hour drive,” Dowen admits.

Despite this, they say their relationship is strong.

“We take turns visiting each other,” McDonald adds. The two have become used to the drive and find that it doesn’t bother them, although the relationship has changed some things about them. McDonald tells The Guardian about one of their first dates. They ended up playing Backgammon.

“No one’s ever beat me before, and he beat me; it was his first time. I don’t play it anymore.” They then joked about playing it again for their two-year anniversary.