Black Art Expo: Making Connections

Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Bolinga Center held its second Black Art Expo. Situated around the Student Union Atrium, tables were filled with art of all kinds – canvas fashion art, decorated bags and hats and various other crafts. African American students, faculty, staff and alumni could register a table to feature and sell their art.

A previous WSU student, Max Archos, was alerted to the event by his close friend Jarell Beckham. Archos registered for the event to show off his fashion art.

“Those are my two loves,” he told The Guardian, referring to both fashion and art. In front of him on the table were various illustrations of street fashion with a fancier twist; the table to their right held his custom hats, wallets and bags. Archos does sell his work, but he said it wasn’t about selling them at the event. Instead, he wanted to meet people and network himself.

“It’s bigger than making money,” Beckham adds. “These connections will make him bigger and better with his brand. It’s about pushing his vision.”

Archos was thankful for his friend telling him about the Expo so more people could see his work. If you missed him at the Expo, you can visit his website at www.maxarchos.com. “I like that Bolinga is doing this for Black History Month,” Beckham says. “It allows us to come together as a community and people who wouldn’t normally come to these events do show up. It allows us to meet new people.”

Nycia Lattimore of the Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center agrees with Beckham’s statement.

“This is an opportunity for the black members of our communities to showcase their talents,” Lattimore tells The Guardian. “These talents are sometimes hidden, and this kind of event lets them show off.” She proudly looks around the room, motioning to the various tables. “They’re connecting with others and networking. People out there will get to see their stuff and that’s what this event is all about.”

At noon, the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company put on a performance in the center of the Expo, and it was spectacular. If you missed the Expo, there are still plenty of other events for Black History Month left. Check The Guardian online or connect with the Bolinga Center.