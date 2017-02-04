iHeartWSU Week coming soon

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

University Activities Board (UAB) has redesigned the annual Spirit Week, and with hopes of it being better than ever before.

According to Aly Spence, Director of Campus Spirit for UAB, this is to help give students more school spirit.

“Everything the school has been through this year alone is crazy, and I know that doesn’t shine a positive light on our school,” Spence said. “There are so many amazing things that this campus has to offer that we want the students to experience.”

Not only is this an opportunity to help students feel more school spirit, but the goal is have more students wearing WSU gear.

“I really hope a lot of students turn out, and just have an opportunity to love Wright State more. We’re using this week to give out more Wright State gear,” Spence said. “That way, students can wear more Wright State things.”

iHeartWSU Week will begin Feb.6 and will include the following activities:

Get Rowdy Kick-Off event, Feb. 6: Students can bring in their college gear and trade it in for WSU gear. This will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m in the Rathskeller Room in the Student Union (SU).

UA-Be My Valentine, Feb. 7: Students will have the chance to get creative and stuff teddy bears while enjoying free food. This will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Apollo Rooms A and B in the SU.

Flexible comedian, Feb. 8: Looking for a laugh? Check out the flexible comedian in the SU Atrium from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Crafty Meets Cupcake, Feb. 9: Enjoy free coffee and hot chocolate while decorating cupcakes. This will be in the Millet Atrium from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Capture the Raider Feb. 10: This campus-wide event will be happening from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Flags will be hidden all around campus. Once a flag is found, turn it into the UAB office at 029G SU to receive a WSU beanie.