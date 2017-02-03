Black History Month events on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Black History Month is an annual celebration held every February to honor the achievements of blacks and recognizing the central role of African Americans throughout history. In 1976, the event evolved from a single week to a full month. Other countries, like Canada and the United Kingdom, have also decided to devote a month to celebrating black history. There are plenty of ways to celebrate with your friends and peers at Wright State.



Sunday, February 5

Head to Regal Cinemas in Beavercreek with other Wright State students to see the new Hidden Figures movie showing at 2PM.

Monday, February 6

From 11AM to 1PM, in the Millett Hall Atrium, there will be a panel discussion that addresses the school-prison pipeline and black girls. This event is a collaboration between the Bolinga Center and the Women’s Center.

Tuesday, February 7

Starting at 10AM and ending at 2PM, the Bolinga Center is holding a Black Art Expo in the Student Union Atrium. The Expo will feature handcrafted artwork by many Wright State students. At noon, there will be a performance by the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC).

From 6PM to 7:30 PM in the Rathskeller Lounge, there is another event called Mansa Musa Complex – A Black Male Initiative. This is in collaboration with Resident Life.

Wednesday, February 15

From 7PM to 10PM, there will be a Poetry After Dark session with a special guest appearance from Sierra Leone. This is a collaboration with Ball State University (BSU). Location is unknown at the time.

Thursday, February 16

In the Apollo Room in the Student Union, a reading of Eve Ensler’s award-winning play “The Vagina Monologues” will be held from 7:30PM to 9PM. The benefit performance is presented through the V-Day campaign One Billion Rising: Revolution. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for general admission. They can be purchased from the Women’s Center of the Black Cultural Resource Center on campus, or by calling (937) 775-4524.

Sunday, February 19

In the Honors Plaza from 11:30AM to 2:00PM, you can take part in Cooking with Lattimores. This is a collaboration with African American Residential Caucus (AARC).

Wednesday, February 22

Starting at 5:00PM to 7:00PM in the Bolinga Center. There will be games such as Family Feud, Pictionary, Black Card Revoked, and many more.

For more information on these events, please contact the Bolinga Black Cultural Resources Center at (937) 775-5645 or email bolinga-center@wright.edu.