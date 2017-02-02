WSU hosts panel discussion in response to Trump’s travel ban

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The departments of History, Political Science, and Religion in conjunction with the University Center for International Education is sponsoring a panel discussion on President Trump’s travel ban on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in 101 Fawcett Hall.

The travel ban imposed through executive order will block refugees from entering the country for 120 days, according to CNN. Immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia will be prevented from entering the country for three months.

The executive order, which was not addressed by the Justice Department, has caused much backlash from protesters at home and around the world.

The panel discussion is free and open to the public, and features appearances of faculty from a variety of departments. The faculty members to host the panel are Edward Fitzgerald and Vaughn Shannon from the department of Political Science, Awad Halabi from History and Religion, Jonathan Winkler from History, and Michelle Streeter-Ferrari from UCIE.