R Taco will be opening a location in Dayton

R Taco, a street-style taco restaurant chain originally from Dallas, will be coming to 1822 Brown St. in Dayton in mid-March.

This chain shares the same ownership as Milano’s, owned by John Slaughenhaupt, David Fisher and Eric Lundgren.

“We are thrilled to bring this fresh and fun street taco and margarita experience to the Dayton community,” Slaughenhaupt said in a press release.

R Taco will reside in the former home of the Qdoba restaurant, which closed its doors in the summer.

The restaurant chain will be located near the University of Dayton, along a high traffic corridor.

R Taco features a menu specializing in homemade tacos and salsas, as well as serving craft beer and margaritas.