Wright State to hold annual Relay for Life

Wright State will hold its annual Relay for Life, a fight against cancer, on Feb. 3. The event will begin at 3 p.m. and end at midnight.

There will be three ceremonies, the opening one will be held in the Apollo Room of the Student Union. The second will be the closing, and the final one will conclude the evening with a lantern lighting.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase a lantern in honor of someone they know that had cancer. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

“There will be a slideshow with the names and pictures of who the lantern is honoring or remembering and a speech by a cancer survivor or a poem,” Asia Miller said, fundraising coordinator for Relay for Life.

Lanterns will cost $10.

WSU has hosted this event for over ten years, which brings hundreds of staff, faculty, students and community members. The chapter hopes to raise $23,000 this year for the cancer society.

Along with the relay and lantern lighting, there will be a wide range of activities and entertainment. The WSU radio station will DJ, the physician’s office has created t-shirts and Greek life will be holding game booths, along with 4Paws bringing dogs to visit with guests. The theme this year is Circus.

There is still open registration until February 3 on the Relay for Life website under Wright State University.

Miller has participated in the relay since high school and began working with it when she got into college. Cancer has affected her family and she wants to make a difference in the fight against it.

Cancer survivors are highly encouraged to attend the event.

Those that want to take part in volunteering the event can contact Asia Miller or Jessie Wink.