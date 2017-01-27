Student Spotlight: Trisha Kretzer is a traveling food-lover

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sleeping in the back of a Subaru doesn’t sound very luxurious to most college students, but to 21-year-old, International Studies major, Trisha Kretzer—it’s “awesome”.

“Over winter break I went on a two week road trip with my cousin through Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. We went hiking, rock climbing, saw a lot of national parks and monuments and slept in the back of her Subaru. It was awesome,” shares Kretzer.

The States aren’t the only place Kretzer has explored.

“Over the summer, I went on a two month solo trip to Costa Rica. I say ‘solo,’ but really I met so many people and was surrounded by warmth and friendship the whole time.”

During her trip to Costa Rica, Kretzer worked at an organic farm and animal sanctuary.

“As an International Studies major, it made me so happy to see the uniting power food has cross-culturally. We all love fresh fruits, veggies and a good cup of coffee.” She continues, “Food has such power for uniting us.”

Kretzer shares that her love of international travel stems from the “fun” of experiencing new cultures and practicing new or different languages—and she wants to bring all of her experiences together in the future.

“I have a dream of starting a communal style restaurant, where instead of ordering individual meals, tables order large plates with diverse samplings of food from different cultures. This turns eating into a shared experience, and creates conversation over the shared experience of the food,” Kretzer explained.

Kretzer admits that her entire family went to Wright State University. On top of being a student, Kretzer makes times for her adventurous hobbies such as rock climbing, cooking, reading, writing poetry and volunteering with the Dayton International Peace Museum.

As a freshman, she began working at the campus Outdoor Resource Center and later became a fitness instructor.

“It completely changed me—I have learned so much about myself. The people there have truly helped me blossom and given me so many opportunities I will forever be grateful for.”

