Graduating in the Spring: What should you do next?

April 27, 2017 may seem far off, but for those graduating, it’s just around the corner. Graduation is a time for celebration, but with it comes confusion (and nerves). With the deadline to apply for graduation come and gone, many Seniors are left asking, “Now what?” Do you find yourself asking the same question?

Here are some things you can (and should) do before your graduation date arrives that will put you one step ahead.

Finish your last semester at Wright State.

Although this one may seem obvious, some seniors have a ‘one foot out the door’ mentality. Whether you call it Senioritis or something else, you should overcome it and focus on getting the best grades you can in the last semester. In a few short months, you will be moving on to the next chapter of your life, so keep pushing forward!

Don’t forget about your finals!

With so many deadlines to keep, jobs to apply for and balancing your social and academic life, it can be easy to forget about finals. However, your last finals are just as important as your first. Study well and often, while taking care of yourself, and do your best!

Going to graduate school? Don’t forget to apply!

Whether you’re staying at Wright State for graduate school or going somewhere else, don’t forget to apply. Make sure you’ve taken the proper tests and that you meet the requirements.

Going to the marketplace? Break out that resume!

If you’re hoping to go straight to the marketplace straight out of college, pull up your resume and update it. Make sure all your information is current and talk with any references you have. It’s not a bad idea to update and check over your cover letter as well, as well as your LinkedIn account.

Have a favorite professor or faculty member? Network!

When it comes to professors, we all have our favorite. If you’ve connect with a professor, get in contact with them and ask for help. Network with them, ask if they have something good to say about you. If they do, ask if they can give you a recommendation or be your reference. The professors want you to succeed as much as you do, so don’t be afraid to connect with them.

Going to the Commencement Ceremony?

If you decided you want to go to the Commencement Ceremony, make sure you look out for cap and gown sales in the Student Union’s bookstore. You can even decorate your cap if you want. Make it unique so that your family and friends can find you in the Nutter Center. Make the time and date on your calendars and don’t be late.

Have student loans?

Many students who rely on outside help to pay for college chose to take on student loans. If you’re one of them, contact Raider Connect and see how much you owe in loans. Start putting back money now, if you haven’t already, and make a payment plan. You don’t want to default on your loans, so make sure you can make your payments.

Have your living situation figured out?

Whether you are a commuter or live on campus, it’s important to know where you’re going to be after you graduate. Will you live at home with you parents to help save money? Or will you get an apartment with a roommate? Make sure you know what your living situation is before you graduate!

Have dinner with your family and friends.

Take the time to sit down with your family and friends. Thank them for what they’ve done for you – not just through college, but your life as well. These people helped shape and mold you into who you are today. Show them a little appreciation and tell them about your college experiences and your plans after you graduate – if you have it figured out.

10. Make a list of potential employers.

The time to start applying for jobs is now. Make a list of companies you’d want to work for, research them and prepare to apply within the next month or two. Don’t wait until the summer to send those applications!