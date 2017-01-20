Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Freshens will likely not be opening this semester, according to Amber Reading, Director of Marketing at Wright State Hospitality Services.

“A spring semester opening is not likely at this point as design conversations are still taking place,” Reading said. “We are working with our own design team along with Freshens design team.”

Discussions are still taking place between the university, the Freshens team and Hospitality Services.

“Although it is disappointing that the space is not ready for guests to enjoy, it is our top priority that this venue be accessible by all students, faculty and staff,” Reading said.