Vine ends and becomes “Vine Camera”

Six-second video sharing app, Vine, announced in October 2016 that the app as its users know it will reform into Vine Camera, a pared-down version of the original, in January. Tuesday, Jan. 17 is the last day to use original app and access previously created videos.

Twitter, Vine’s parent company, decided to pull the plug on the app in favor of recreating a new app that contains many of the main functions of Vine, but without the aspects that Twitter felt were not being used.

Vine Camera takes over on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will still allow users to share six-second looping videos to their twitter feed or save them to the device. Users can even download other vines that were created by other users.

With the change from Vine to Vine Camera, users will lose many of the original material created before Jan. 17. However, users still download their vines until Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Students interested in downloading their vines should visit their profile page on the app and select “Save Videos.” Students can then choose whether they want Vine to email their videos to their selected email accounts or download them directly to their device.