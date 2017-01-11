Student Spotlight: Judy Cronenwett

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Judy Cronenwett, an English Literature major with a second major in Theatre Studies, is a 20-year-old sophomore who is motivated and determined in her busy life.

In addition to the double minor, Cronenwett is pursuing a Professional Writing Certificate and a Spanish minor.

She is working to pursue her dream in life to become a content editor at Random House Publishing, assisting authors with their novels.

“I am not entirely sure about where I’ll be, but in New York at Random House would be pretty amazing,” Cronenwett said. “I am pretty flexible with my expectations though.”

Cronenwett has many passions in life, but helping others to polish and shape their writing is so interesting and exciting for her.

In addition to her school work, Cronenwett plays the flute in the symphonic band, is a member with the University Activities Board (UAB) and works at the University Writing Center as a writing coach.

“Working at the writing center has been such a wonderfully eye-opening experience. I love the opportunity to work with students just like me to help their writing grow.”

She is also involved with the Professional/Technical Writer Association, and a volunteer for the Holiday Open House, which is an event held by a Special Wish Foundation.

Along with the organizations she is involved in, she is taking many classes to help her dream as a content editor become a reality.

“Professional Editing is going to be very informative and fun as well. I am also eager to take Directing to learn more about how that side of theatre works. I think directing plays would be a wonderful experience and learning about it in an academic setting just sounds like a dream,” Cronenwett said.

She is certainly looking forward to the upcoming Spring semester which she thinks will be memorable, to say the least.

“It is going to be busy, certainly, but I will get to explore a lot of fun and diverse subjects that correspond with my educational goals and interests.”