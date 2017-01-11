Celebrate Martin Luther King Day with these events

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Martin Luther King Jr. did much to improve the lives of Americans for years to come, and to celebrate his achievement, there are a variety of activities you can get involved in. Here is how you can participate.

Dayton’s MLK Memorial March and Rally

Students interested in marching on Monday, Jan.16 can meet at 1323 West Third street in Dayton at 10 a.m. Then, participants will walk to the Dayton Convention Center at 22 East Fifth street for the MLK Memorial Rally, which begins at 11 a.m. Admission for this event is free.

The Longest Table at WSU

Organized by the Office of Student Activities, the Bolinga Black Cultural Resource Center, and the Office of LGBTQA Affairs, WSU will provide a free meal for students and teach students about opportunities to engage with their community. The dinner will take place on Monday, Jan. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County Violence Prevention Teen Day Celebration

The Neon at 130 East Fifth street will host a viewing of the movie “Race” about Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympics. The celebration will be held on Monday, Jan. 16 from 11:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public up to the first 250 people. Attendees will also get free McDonald’s lunch.

MLK Celebration Banquet

Students can go to the MLK Celebration Banquet held at the Dayton Convention Center on Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. For a donation, students can purchase a table for $75 to $600 per person. Speaking at the banquet will be Rev. Joan Brown-Campbell.