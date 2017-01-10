New to Netflix in January 2017
January 10, 2017
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Top Stories, Wright Life
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
‘The Shining’
‘V for Vendetta’
‘Vanilla Sky’
‘Bee Movie’
‘Hugo’
‘The Parent Trap’ (1998)
‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’
‘Ocean’s Twelve’
‘Superman’ I-IV
‘Superman Returns’
‘Around the World in 80 Days’ (2006)
‘License to Drive’
‘Nancy Drew’
‘Degrassi: Next Class’ Season 3
‘One Day at a Time’ Season 1
‘Best and Most Beautiful Things’
‘Jim Gaffigan: Cinco’
‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 1
‘Clinical’
‘Camp X-Ray’
‘A Beautiful Now’
‘Bates Motel’ Season 4
‘Swing State’
‘Sharknado: The 4th Awakens’
‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ Season 2