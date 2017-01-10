Wright State University.

New to Netflix in January 2017

Kelsey Powell, Staff Writer
January 10, 2017
‘The Shining’

‘V for Vendetta’

‘Vanilla Sky’

‘Bee Movie’

‘Hugo’

‘The Parent Trap’ (1998)

‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’

‘Ocean’s Twelve’

‘Superman’ I-IV

‘Superman Returns’

‘Around the World in 80 Days’ (2006)

‘License to Drive’

‘Nancy Drew’

‘Degrassi: Next Class’ Season 3

‘One Day at a Time’ Season 1

‘Best and Most Beautiful Things’

‘Jim Gaffigan: Cinco’

‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 1

‘Clinical’

‘Camp X-Ray’

‘A Beautiful Now’

‘Bates Motel’ Season 4

‘Swing State’

‘Sharknado: The 4th Awakens’

‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’ Season 2

 

 

