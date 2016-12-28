Student Spotlight: Natalie Sanders mixes theater with psychology

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

What do psychology and musical theatre have in common? Wright State University senior Natalie Sanders, if nothing else. Sanders began her unusual path to success as a psychology major before transferring to Sinclair to study theatre performance. After performing in numerous shows and competitions with Sinclair, she began working professionally with a new local theatre company, Dare 2 Defy. She has completed seven shows with D2D with her most recent role as “Mama” in Children of Eden. Sanders is currently working on the marketing team for D2D’s next production, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, which opens in January at the Mathile theatre inside the Schuster Center.

Back at Wright State, Sanders is majoring in theatre studies with a minor in psychology. When asked about the moment she knew that theatre was a path she wanted to pursue.

“I always had several interests, but I loved to sing and I was always looking for ways to perform. It wasn’t really a conscious decision,” Sanders said.

Psychology, too, has been an interest of hers for as long as she can remember.

“I have both an analytical mind and a creative/emotional mind. I kind of end up playing therapist for my friends, and I love hearing their stories. That also goes into the storytelling on stage. I love understanding people and what motivates people,” Sanders said.

Sanders has several ideas for using drama as a therapeutic tool in classrooms or workshops, which she claims there is a definite need for.

“There’s so much potential that we haven’t even tapped into in using theatre as a tool for therapy and empowerment.”

Though theatre and psychology are an unlikely pair, listening to Sanders illustrate how she was able to take these two passions and marry them together could make a believer out of the greatest skeptic. Sanders chose Wright State to help her reach her goals because of the great programs offered to the students.

“WSU has an incredible theatre program and amazing professors who have so much experience and passion,” Sanders said of theatre specifically. “Exploring characters on stage, exploring who people are in real life, it’s such a powerful combination.”