Stocking stuffers for him and her

The holidays have many things to look forward to; lots of food, spending time with family and friends, the gift giving and relaxing from finals week. As you start to finish off your gift buying to-do list, don’t forget to get some little items to stuff the stockings.

Online shopping is the one stop for all the gift giving needs. Here’s a list of all sorts of creative ideas that your guy or girl would love that are unique and easy for you.

Stocking stuffers ideas for the women in your life:

Skinny & Co. vanilla sugar body scrub: This product smells amazing and is gentle on sensitive skin. Skinny & Co also has a line of other products made from 100% raw coconut oil.

Fragrant Jewels bath bomb: The best part is these also comes in candles. When the bath bombs dissolve, a little orb pops out and it has a ring worth anyhwere from $100 to $10,000 in it. It’s like two gifts in one!

iPhone selfie fan: For the selfie queen in your life. This is a fan that you can plug into your charging port. Whether you’re trying to cool off from a hot day or take a selfie to slay the holidays, it’s pretty cool.

Little Literature Harry Potter necklace: For the Potter fan in your life, here’s a necklace with a tiny handmade book on it. The really neat thing about Little Literature products, the books actually open and are waterproof. The owner also does custom order books and earrings to match.

Sloth tea infuser: This is not only a great way to set up some corny puns but it’s a cute way to steep some tea. Modcloth has unique gifts you can purchase.

Phone pocket: This is not only adorable but the most practical thing ever. It sticks to your phone and can hold credit cards or money or etc. Plus they come in seven different patterns!

ASOS holiday gingerbread man cozy socks: Fuzzy socks are always the answer. Plus they have tiny gingerbread men on the front to make them even better. They also come in this little gingerbread house box too!

Unicorn Snot glitter gel: This sparkly body and face gel comes in four magical colors. Whether this is a serious or silly gift the name is worth the purchase.

Milk spray nail polish: Milk is make up brand that sells some interesting and off the wall type of products. For the nail enthusiast in your life the spray on polish comes in a couple colors. There’s also a handy video online to give you tips and ideas on how to use this futuristic polish.

Crack Me Open Baby Sparkles Await You: The drawstring bag with the name printed on is one of the many reasons why anyone would love the product. Although the website recommends a hammer to open up the geode it still looks really cool. It comes in different sizes for any geologist or sparkle lover you’re buying for. Plus side, it won’t break the bank either!

Stocking stuffer ideas for the men in your life:

Portland beard oil: For the grisly man in your life Grommet has some neat gifts. The Portland Beard Oil comes in four different scents and has great reviews. The oil hydrates and helps maintain a healthy beard.

Pizza socks: Guys like socks too, here’s some hipster looking socks that have pizza melting on them. Urban Outfitters has a large assortment of socks for guys to pick from. BONUS if you’re a student or military, you can get a discount! Saving money and buying a gift someone will love is a win-win.

The man bun grooming kit: For the man who has the bun or might be trying to have one, here’s a cool little kit to help him out. The comb also looks like a hair flip and that’s really awesome. It all comes in a handy container too!

Star Wars Rogue One Darth Vader key chain light: For the Star Wars fan in your life. It fits well in a stocking and shows you care about their interests.

Credit Card tool: This little brass card comes with an array of handy tools all the size to fit in a wallet. It’s perfect for any guy. It comes with a screwdriver, ruler, butterfly wrench and other various solutions.

Ohio Proud car sticker: For those from Ohio or proud to be in Ohio, these stickers are a nice gift. The company is based in Ohio and their products are made in Ohio. It’s an awesome gift that supports community business.

Game of Phones: This game is perfect for the game lover. It’s great as a stocking stuffer and can be fun with a group of friends. You use your smartphone to compete with friends or family following the cards following the rules of the cards, whoever has a certain number of cards wins.

Swedish Dream sea salt hand cream: This product is cruelty free and it’s perfect for almost anyone especially guys that are difficult to shop for.

Squirrel in Underpants air freshener: For the guy who loves his car, here’s an air freshener to give it some personality. It’s funny and adorable but also practical.

Unscented shaving starter kit: This is another great gift for a man with a beard. Small enough to fit in a stocking but the use is big. The Art of Shaving has all sorts of razors, grooming kits, specialized beard oils and sprays.