The upcoming holiday season brings the excuse to eat more food than usual. Whether you are preparing for a party with the friends or a family gathering, here are 10 easy Christmas recipes that everyone can enjoy.

Christmas trash: Don’t let the name fool you, because this Christmas treat is going to be a hit. While this is very similar to the build of trail mix, it’s easy to swap out ingredients if needed. With this only taking 15 minutes to make, this is a great last-minute option.

http://www.food.com/recipe/christmas-trash-49184

Spiced Christmas coffee: Just because finals are over, doesn’t mean coffee is no longer necessary. This recipe gives the regular cup of joe a festive make over. While this calls for brandy, this can easily be left out of the recipe.

http://www.food.com/recipe/spiced-christmas-coffee-268575

Christmas tree edible center piece: What’s better than getting festive than decorating for Christmas? Being able to eat it. Not only is it multi-functional for holiday gatherings, but it’s a nice reminder to eat a veggie or two during the holiday season.

http://www.food.com/recipe/christmas-tree-edible-centerpiece-149199

Chocolate peppermint bark: Move over, pumpkin spice. Peppermint is the new craze, and this peppermint bark is guaranteed to be a hit. This recipe only requires three ingredients and makes anywhere from 20-30 servings.

http://www.food.com/recipe/chocolate-peppermint-bark-christmas-394114

Christmas wreaths: If this recipe doesn’t scream Christmas, I don’t know what does. This quick and easy concoction uses corn flakes and red cinnamon candies alongside other ingredients to create tiny edible wreaths.

http://www.food.com/recipe/christmas-wreaths-48266

Caramel corn: This recipe comes with raving reviews, making this a snack that everyone can enjoy. This recipe is the best of both worlds, sweet and salty , which helps to appease the indecisive snackers.

http://allrecipes.com/recipe/74950/my-amish-friends-caramel-corn/?internalSource=hub%20recipe&referringId=932&referringContentType=recipe%20hub&clickId=cardslot%2015

Cream cheese penguins: Yes, they are as cute as they sound. This quirky appetizer is sure to turn heads at the next gathering, combing the flavors of black olives, cream cheese and carrots. Red peppers can even be added to give the penguin a scarf.

http://allrecipes.com/recipe/19687/cream-cheese-penguins/?internalSource=hub%20recipe&referringId=932&referringContentType=recipe%20hub&clickId=cardslot%2019

Pine cone cheese ball: For those who really want to impress at a Christmas gathering, this is for you. While a cheese ball is a staple, this will really put everyone in a Christmas spirit. Then again, it might be too cute to eat.

http://allrecipes.com/recipe/240702/pine-cone-cheese-ball/

Holiday swirl bars: This simple recipe will give the impression you put way more effort into it than you did. Both delicious and aesthetically pleasing, this mixture of peppermint and chocolate will not disappoint.

https://www.pillsbury.com/recipes/holiday-swirl-bars/e250c1b2-eb10-46b9-b8f3-dfa576c5e4ba

Crescent-wrapped brie: While bread and cheese are good on their own, they are a match made in heaven. This easy dish will have people coming back for seconds, maybe even thirds.

https://www.pillsbury.com/recipes/crescent-wrapped-brie/3bc85655-bba2-44ec-88dd-9f2397a8d42b