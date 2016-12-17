Review: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

One of the most hyped movies throughout 2016 was “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” hitting theaters the night of Thursday, Dec. 15. But, does it live up to the hype?

“Rogue One” is a spin-off from the original series and takes place between the third and fourth installments. The film sets up the events of “Episode IV: A New Hope” where the Rebel Alliance steals the plans to the Death Star, a planet destroying weapon designed by the Empire.

Though “Rogue One” takes place within the “Star Wars” universe, it is not a part of the original series. Walking into the movie with that mindset would be a mistake. There is little Jedi and Sith action. The force plays a secondary role that hangs out in the background. The main cast consists of entirely new characters. Ultimately, it is about Jyn Erso and the Rebel Alliance attempting to unlock the secret to destroying the Death Star. This separation gives “Rogue One” the space to meet new characters, see new places in the universe and explore story mechanics that you may not expect to see in the original series.

At it’s heart, it is still a “Star Wars” film, with sprawling cities teeming with alien life, political conflict and action that will please anyone looking for a thrilling movie. “Rogue One” kept the integral elements of a “Star Wars” film while venturing out into new territory to make it a unique installment to the cannon.

The characters were some of the most well-developed and enjoyable characters that I have seen in a “Star Wars” film. Each had very unique personalities and backgrounds that made them great to watch on the screen. This film is also home to the funniest droid in the movies, K-2SO. Jyn Erso makes for a compelling female lead and Captain Cassian creates a lot of internal tension between the main cast.

Another bright spot in “Rogue One” was the complexity of the plot. It was more than just the Empire and the Rebels trying to best each other. Each character has his or her own goals and motivations, which leads to conflict throughout the film that makes every moment a thrill to watch.

All in all, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is an excellent film that will please any “Star Wars” fan that will raised the bar in terms of quality for the rest of the cannon. Anyone that wants to watch something exciting this winter should put this on their movie list.