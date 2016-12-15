7 “Star Wars” themed recipes to prepare for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” hits theaters Dec. 15 and if you have any parties planned to celebrate, these “Star Wars” themed recipes found on starwars.com are a must have for any jedi-related gathering.

R2-A6 Garlic Bacon Dip

Go back to the good old days with a delicious reference to an R2 unit from Episode I. This dip has cream cheese, garlic, bacon, and avocado piped along the edges to look like R2-A6’s decals. Serve with corn chips.

Tauntaun Cookies

The icy winds of Hoth aren’t enough to dampen your enjoyment of these morsels. You can eat your very own tauntauns, complete with candy and gummy worm guts! There’s nothing unappealing about the center of these tauntauns.

Liquid Carbonite

This isn’t bantha milk, but it is a sweet and creamy beverage! A chocolate Han Solo frozen in carbonite sits atop a milkshake complete with Oreo cookies, chocolate candy canes and whipped cream.

Stormtrooper Butter

They might all look the same, but these butters are drastically different. Spread a little imperial terror on your dinner rolls with Sriracha lime, cranberry orange, garlic herb and pumpkin spice flavored butters.

Rey’s Portion Bread

Now you can make this famous Star Wars dish at home and have all the portions you want. This treat can be mixed up in a mug and baked in a microwave. No, it’s not rotten. The green is made with matcha powder.

Poe Dameron Pie

If this pie is good enough for one of the best pilots in the rebel fleet, it is good enough for you. Raspberries, cream cheese and crushed chocolate cookies make this pie something worth breaking out of the Death Star for.

C-3PScones

Need a good breakfast? Take a bite out of this protocol droid and maybe you will learn a few new languages. These lemony scones are perfect for the morning after the premiere. Your chances of enjoying them are guaranteed to be higher than 725 to one.