ArtsFair brings diverse crowd to learn about fine arts programs

The Wright State Creative Arts Center holds popular events ranging from theatre performances and dance recitals to gallery shows and the annual Arts Gala. ArtsFair, held on December 3rd, allowed for a wider range of age groups to learn about what goes on in the fine and performing arts programs.

Any ages are allowed at the event, which begins with attendees receiving a light breakfast before becoming immersed in a series of interactive art and performing projects. Parents with their children and young adults were the largest groups in attendance.

“It’s a community outreach event. It’s a chance to have fun, to come to Wright State and see what we’re about and have fun doing it,” said Nancy Patton, Administrative Specialist in the Art & Art History Department.

Dance and acting lessons, musical activities, printmaking, face painting and more occurred. Students and faculty got involved by leading classes, putting on performances, and essentially displaying their talents for those in attendance. The theatre department’s latest production of No, No, Nanette! was performed, as well as a Mozart-Disney mashup called The Frozen Flute.

The last activity of the day was a performance of Oklahoma, wherein young adult members of the Musical Theatre/Acting Prep Program (MAPP) gave scripts to the audience previous to the performance. Audience members were pulled on stage and allowed to participate, resulting in a ragtag and amusing performance of the classic story.

“It gave the children a chance to do a lot of different activities and experience a lot of different things [within the fine arts program],” said Patton. “It’s a great opportunity for families.”

The event is a chance for anyone to enjoy a day immersed in the fine arts, and learn more about the artistic opportunities for students at Wright State. The event is funded primarily by Morris Furniture Company, and Patton was sure to say how necessary their support was for the event to be held. To learn more about ArtsFair or any of the fine arts programs offered, check the Wright State website.