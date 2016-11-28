“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” tickets on sale worldwide

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The upcoming installment in the”Star Wars” universe, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” placed its tickets on sale worldwide on Monday, Nov. 28.

You can purchase tickets online through sites like Fandango, Cinemark and more.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” opens on Friday, Dec. 16, but you can purchase tickets for evening shows on Thursday, Dec. 15.

This “Star Wars” movie is a spin-off of the main series, taking place between “Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” and “Episode IV: A New Hope.” It focuses on Jyn Erso and her rebel crew as they attempt to steal the plans of the Death Star, which sets the scene for the events in Episode IV.