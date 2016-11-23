Local coffee shops worth checking out over Thanksgiving break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Things are finally starting to get cold and busy college students now have the time to get away from campus and see the area. Need to get a hot beverage? Check out these local coffee shops.

Ghostlight Coffee at 1201 Wayne Ave. in Dayton has a cozy atmosphere that would make any cold autumn day a comfortable experience. The menu offers a wide variety of beverages ranging from single origin coffees to artisan sodas. If you want a treat with your latte, you can purchase vegan baked goods, cookies, muffins and single origin chocolate bars.

After you have finished exploring the Oregon District in Dayton, you can stop by Press Coffee Bar at 257 Wayne Ave. Press puts care into their craft by French pressing the coffee they sell to ensure a quality cup. You can also purchase coffee from Wood Burl coffee, Press Coffee Bar’s own coffee roasting brand.

Emporium Wines and the Underdog Café at 233 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs sells coffee, wine, beer and more. Their menu doesn’t stop short at beverages, including full meals for breakfast, soup and sandwiches for lunch, as well as fresh baked breads and pastries. If you want to try new wines, you can attend their Friday night wine and beer tasting accompanied with live music.

If your coffee taste gravitates toward lattés and cappuccinos, Dino’s Cappuccinos at 225 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs is a good place to visit due large variety of coffee and non-coffee drink combinations. You can order a latté, mocha and, of course, cappuccino. You can get drinks frozen and hot, and, if coffee isn’t your thing, you can always purchase their coffee alternatives, like chai tea and yerba maté.

Telemetry Coffee Roasters at 85 North Main St. in Cedarville provides a variety of single origin coffees and blends, all roasted in house. You can purchase coffee from Brazil, Kenya, Sumatra and more. If you’re hungry, you can buy sandwiches and soups to enjoy with your hot or cold beverages.

For a place closer to campus, you can check out the Wanderlust Coffee Bar within The Wandering Griffin at 3725 Presidential Dr. in Beavercreek. The Wandering Griffin is built with reclaimed wood and dated decor to give it a vintage aesthetic. While The Wandering Griffin capitalizes on beer and food, the Wanderlust Coffee Bar sells espresso drinks, cappuccinos, machine and hand brewed coffees. You can also purchase teas, herbal blends and Italian sodas.