Upcoming Fall Activities around Dayton

Fall is officially in full swing, which means there are a variety of activities to enjoy while the weather is still pleasant. There are attractions that can appeal to almost any dynamic to help anyone feel festive. Here are a list of fall activities around Dayton to enjoy this unique time of year.

Tom’s Maze and Pumpkin Farm

This unique maze offers fun for all ages, having a twist on the more normal shapes of corn mazes. The maze and pumpkin patch will be open until October 30. General admission is $8, while children five and under are free.

This attraction also offers actives such as pumpkin demonstrations, farm animal display, labyrinth and a color sequence maze.

Boo in the Burg

The annual “Pub Crawl” event will return on October 20, which is tailored for those 21 and over. This is event is hosted by restaurants and bars in downtown Miamisburg. Costumes are highly encouraged, with many establishments offering special deals such as free appetizers, live music and free carriage rides between establishments.

Tickets are $2 in advance and $3 the day of the event, starting at 6 p.m.

WPAFB Pumpkin Chuck

The 12th annual Pumpkin Chuck will be taking place on October 21st from 11:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. by the Air Force Museum. In addition to pumpkin chucking there will be pumpkin pie baking contests, pumpkin cream pie speed eating challenge and several local food trucks.

Donations will be taken for admission, with all funds donated to the Combined Federal Campaign.

Fairborn Halloween Festival

This family-friendly event will encompass two days of Halloween activities. Friday, October 21st, the event will begin with a costume contest at the Fairborn YMCA at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Spooktacular Parade. Saturday, October 22 will be the Zombie Walk, taking place in downtown Fairborn.

The Halloween festival will take place from 6:00 p.m. until 10 p.m.