Variety of Resources Available for Students on Campus

Wright State University offers a variety of resources that students can use while on campus. Whether you are in need of a laptop or a tutor, WSU has you covered.

Laptops2Go:

This allows students to check out a laptop of their choice, PC or Mac, free of charge for a span of four hours. All that is needed for this process is a Wright1 Card and government-issued photo ID. This is located in 025 Library Annex.

Counseling and Wellness Services:

Knowing there are an assortment of issues that can occur in a student’s personal life, this is a service that allows students to have a confidential place to share thoughts and feelings that are preventing them from feeling their best. Therapy is offered in group, individual, couples and family sessions. Initial appointment hours are Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This serviced can be found at 053 Student Union.

Tutoring Services:

This is a center for learning assistance that offers help in a variety of subjects. Appointments are arranged for one hour of tutoring a week free of charge. Students can make requests and be matched for appointments with Tutors and Study Coaches on staff through the term. This is located at 122 Student Success Center.

Writing Center:

This is a free service that allows students to receive feedback on writing assignments. The staff consists of trained undergraduate and graduate writing students that can provide guidance through the different stages of the writing process. Appointments need to be made in advance. This located at 122 Student Success Center.