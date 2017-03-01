The best, the worst and the weirdest emoji apps by celebrities

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emojis certainly have became popular among smartphone users and with new emojis popping up all the time, celebrities have jumped on the trend for your entertainment.

As with anything, there is the good and the bad and the weird, so here is what you need to know about some of the celebrity emoji apps on the market.

The best one would have to be Ellen Degeneres’ Emoji Exploji which Ellen herself created after emoji’s became super popular. These emojis include a cartoon version of herself, different items from her show and even holiday icons.

The worst of these emoji apps is a tie between Blac Chyna’s Chymoji and Amber Rose’s MuvaMoji. Chymoji features pictures of her and her fiance Rob Kardashian along with her butt in cartoon form. MuvaMoji features a condom, her butt, dollar and many other unmentionables.

The funniest emoji app is Wiz Khalifa’s Wizmoji which includes everything that he marijuana enthusiast would love from joints to vapes and even a special section for 4/20.

The weirdest is Justmoji by Justin Bieber which include cartoon Justin with eggs on his head, breathing fire and holding a cat.

The most popular of the celebrity emoji apps is KIMOJI by the one and only Kim Kardashian. It was so popular that when it was released it “broke the Apple Store.” The app includes her butt, her daughter, cartoon Kanye and many of Kim’s famous faces and Instagram photos in cartoon version.