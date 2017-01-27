Review: “A Series of Unfortunate Events” blows us away

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events premiered on Netflix as an original series on Jan.13 of this year.

Lemony Snicket’s series launched in 1999, came out as a movie in the theater in 2004 and is now on Netflix for all in 2017.

The first season consists of eight episodes which cover the first four books of the series.

If you haven’t read the books or seen the movie, it follows the three Baudelaire children. They’re orphans, and have been passed to the evil Count Olaf after their parents die in a mysterious house fire.

Count Olaf is an actor who is after the children’s fortunes, and tries everything to make their life unfortunate and miserable.

Fortunately, each child posesses a valuable skill that aids in their survival and evasion of the evil Count Olaf. Violet is intelligent and a brilliant inventor, Klaus is book-smart and Sunny is just an extremely intelligent baby.

With Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, you really can’t stop watching. He captures your attention and makes you laugh at his innovative use of comedy.

This Netflix original is a great and totally binge-worthy. That’s why it’s getting renewed for a second season and possibly a third.

I would recommend Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events to anyone looking for a new Netflix show to watch.