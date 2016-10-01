JT Barrett sets Record in OSU Blowout

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Saturday at “The Shoe” in Columbus, OH JT Barrett and the Buckeyes steamrolled over the Scarlett Knights of Rutgers by a score of 58-0. Barrett continued his impressive season as he completed four more touchdown passes.

Barrett has left his mark as one of the best quarterbacks in OSU history. Today he left his mark again. Barrett took over the top spot in the OSU record books today as he now has 59 and counting. Former Buckeyes Bobby Hoying and Terrell Pryor held the previous record with 57 touchdowns.

Mike Weber led all rushers with 144 yards and a touchdown. The run game was very successful as the Buckeyes averages 7.7 yards per carry and the passing game was efficient with 259 yards and four touchdowns.

The Buckeyes, number two in the nation, face the Hoosiers of Indiana University next Saturday as they look to remain undefeated. The game is in Columbus, OH at 3:30pm on October 8, 2016.