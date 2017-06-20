Harry Potter prequel in the works

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Although, Harry Potter fans have been taught to not speak Voldemort’s name, it has been said a lot recently. Earlier this month, we learned there is a possible prequel on the way explaining how Tom Riddle became Voldemort.

This is definitely something that fans should be excited about, but there is a huge drawback. The studio that created Harry Potter isn’t creating this one. According to Marie Claire, Warner Bros. Studios reportedly gave its blessing to a fan-made Harry Potter Voldemort spin off after seeing a fan-made trailer from startup studio Tryangle Films.

The studio had created a Kickstarter earlier in the year to get their movie “Voldemort: Origins of the Heir” up and going. To build it up even more, Tryangle Films made a teaser trailer which spread even more rumors and got fans talking. The trailer can be viewed here.

Since this film is not from Warner Bros. itself or J.K. Rowling, the creators will have to be careful of what Harry Potter material they use as to not be caught for copyright infringement. One thing Potter fans will have to keep an eye on are things like theatrical releases, widespread marketing and Harry Potter references. These things will more likely be minimal due to a small film company like Tryangle.

It’s true that a blessing from Warner Bros. is a big deal, and it can go a long way in the making of “Voldemort: Origins of the Heir”. So to all the Harry Potter fans out there, keep on the lookout of He Who Must Not Be Named.