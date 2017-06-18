Top 10 freshman commuter tips

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

1. Come before 8:30 a.m. to choose from the best parking spots. Pretty self –explanatory. Also the best tip I can offer. Yes, waking up early is worth it.

2. Don’t be afraid to talk to people. There’s plenty of people walking around without headphones on or ear buds in. Maybe take initiative and start up a conversation with one of them. It’s a great way to feel like you’re part of Raider life.

3. Join clubs! There’s almost 200 student organizations on campus. Joining one that you’re at least mildly passionate about is a wonderful way to feel like a citizen instead of a tourist on campus. You can find the comprehensive list here.

4. Keep an extra pair or set of everything in your car. This tip is especially for those who commute more than 15 minutes to get to class. You will eventually get food on you, forget your pen, lose your calculator and many other things. Always keep a spare of everything in your car so you don’t have to totally miss your class.

5. Give yourself enough time between classes. Especially for your first semester. There’s been numerous times where I got completely lost and showed up to class late. Sometimes 10 minutes between classes just isn’t enough.

5b. Hang out on campus for your long breaks. You never know, you may run into your next best friend or the love of your life… or someone who will let you borrow their textbook for free. Life is full of surprises.

6. Check your school email account before you head towards campus. The worst thing ever is waking up at 6:30 a.m. on a Friday to drive half an hour to an eight o’clock class just to arrive there and find out it’s been cancelled. Do yourself a favor and check your emails in the morning just in case.

7. Get a job on campus. It’s a great way to spend time with and meet other students, plus you get paid for it. I met my best friend this way. Win-win situation in my book.

8. Take advantage of social media. Just about every organization on campus has an account on every social media platform. Follow a few of them to find out about events being held on campus!

9. Check out the local hot spots. There are plenty of places around town that host college nights on different days of the week. You can check out Bar Louie’s at The Greene and W.O.’s which is right up the street from campus.

10. Pack your lunch. Eating on campus every day can get expensive pretty quick if you don’t have a meal plan. Sometimes it’s best to pack a salad or a sandwich. For your long breaks or late nights there’s also microwaves in the basement of Millett for those hot dinner leftovers.

Bonus Tip DO NOT PARK BETWEEN THE YELLOW LINES! I promise you will get caught and fined every time. It’s just not worth it.