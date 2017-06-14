“Girlboss” review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Girlboss” is the new Netflix original about Sophia Amoruso, who started her own vintage style clothing line on eBay, and become her own boss.

The show was inspired by her best-selling book that talks about her rise of her multi-million-dollar fashion empire Nasty Gal.

Sophia, played by Britt Robertson, is an outsider who doesn’t really know where she fits in. But the one thing she does know is clothes…vintage clothes.

When she starts going to thrift stores and estate sales she finds clothes that can be made new and amazing.

She sells her first item and realizes she is following a passion and she knows it’s her calling.

With the help of her best friend and some new ones along the way, her business becomes huge and she knows that she needed their help the whole time for this to thrive.

We don’t follow just her clothing business, but her struggling relationship with her father, the episode where she finds her mother, the roles of her friends and her boyfriend, who you will learn much more about later in the series.

I must say I was excited to see this series. What woman doesn’t want to feel empowered and follow their dreams?

I can sit here and confidently say that this show was great! I loved it, I can relate to Sophia and I think many women can no matter what age.

We can relate to being lost in life at one point or another, we can relate to a broken heart and having dreams and wanting to follow them.

I think any girl and/or women should watch this show for the fact that it is loosely based on a woman who started a clothing business from the ground up.

She made a multi-million-dollar company and made herself her own boss.

The one downfall of this show is probably the language, it’s hard to get through five to ten minutes without hearing either a bad word or an inappropriate phrase. I didn’t mind this, but some people might.