“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” movie review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

When “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1” came out, I wasn’t sure of the concept of a talking raccoon and tree in space. When I saw Baby Groot on a commercial for vol. 2, I realized it was a movie I had to watch. Much to everyone’s surprise I finally saw vol. 1 a few weeks ago and absolutely loved it.

In vol. 2, our favorite characters are back like Star-Lord (Peter Quill), Rocket, Baby Groot, Gamora and Drax. We follow them through their adventures of keeping the galaxy safe by fighting creatures and the bad guys.

While fighting a group of golden people, they are suddenly saved by a mysterious force that only Rocket seems to notice. They got through a safe zone, and after a rough landing we meet this force who claims to be Peter’s dad, who goes by the name of Ego. Peter and the rest of the group follows Ego back to his planet.

They find that he is actually a god, and not a good one. He wants to take over the galaxy and Earth. At the last minute when you think they won’t make it out, they do and they save the galaxy and Earth, with Peter receiving an amazing gift at the end.

This movie was great. It had humor during some of the most serious parts and sarcasm, of course. When I say there is a little bit of everything in this movie, there really is. There is so much that happens in this movie and I don’t want to spoil anything else, you will just have to see this movie to see it all.

The only thing I didn’t like about the movie was that some parts of the movie felt a little long or a little too played out. I think some scenes could have been shortened and we still could have gotten the point of what was happening.

All in all, go see this movie. If not tonight, then tomorrow. You will laugh, and you might even cry!

Just a hint as well, stay after the movie during the credits, there are little funny cuts and maybe even some important ones for the next movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy will return, and remember in times of trouble “We are Groot”.