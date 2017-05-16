“Snatched” movie review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Snatched” was the new movie that came to theaters for Mother’s Day weekend, starring Amy Schumer as Emily Middleton and Goldie Hawn as Linda Middleton.

Together they make a hilarious mother and daughter duo in this new lighthearted comedy. This is truly one of those feel-good movies to start off the summer.

Emily Middleton has just been broken up with by her boyfriend on the eve of a nonrefundable trip to Ecuador, and when no one else will go with her, she asks her mom.

They have a strained relationship and are the complete opposite in their living styles. While Emily wants to grab life by the horns and take risks, her mother is afraid…of everything, with about five locks on her door and a few cats that keep her company.

When her mother finally agrees to go on this adventure, Emily meets a guy and pushes the boundaries a little too far. Which gets Emily and Linda kidnapped by very bad people.

They get their things stolen, get lost in the jungle, meet a man who tries to save them and some other crazy things happen.

This movie, in a funny and comedic way, shows the true bond between a mother and her daughter. They will go to any lengths to keep each other safe and will do anything to show their love and care for one another.

There are laugh-out-loud jokes throughout the entire movie, and some heartfelt moments that will make you want to hug your mom.

Even though the F bomb gets dropped, there are some sexual conversations and we see Amy’s breast for quite a while, it is still very funny and worth the watch.

Being in the theater on Mother’s Day with my mom and other mother and daughter groups, it was nice that we could all laugh together.

Although many reviews online didn’t care for it, I say go out and see it with your mom or girlfriends and laugh your head off. You won’t regret it!