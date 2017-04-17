Wright State University.

Here’s the best way to get involved on campus

Gabby Ryman, Contributing Writer
April 17, 2017
Have you been longing to get involved on campus, but do not know how? OrgSync connects you to the 243 organizations provided at Wright State. From Student Activities to Habitat for Humanity, and to various language and cultural clubs/organizations, you will be able to find one that interests you.

Joining an organization on campus opens up several doors for students. According to USNews, there are five reasons for getting involved in college.

These reasons are:

  1. Students will feel connected to their school.
  2. It helps build community by making new friends with similar interests.
  3. Students will be able to discover their passions and strengths.
  4. Being apart of organizations/clubs looks great on a resume!
  5. It will build time management skills.

With the wide range of organizations offered at universities, it can seem a bit overwhelming trying to narrow it down to which one best fits your interests. Luckily at Wright State, we have a website that tells us everything we need to know about the organizations offered for us. At OrgSync, opportunities are endless!

Registering for OrgSync is a quick and easy process. Visit OrgSync, and click on “Sign In With Your Campus ID.”

Sign in with your Wings/Pilot login information, and complete the forms that follow. Once you have completed the forms, you will be directed to Wright State’s OrgSync website. Here you can find the latest on what is happening on campus, browse organizations and see the upcoming events. If you click on your name in the top right corner, you can see/edit your profile, view your messenger and even create an online portfolio. Whenever you want to go back to the OrgSync homepage, click on the Wright State University icon in the top left corner.

Register for OrgSync, and start exploring! There’s an organization on there that will change your life and prepare you for your future endeavors.

