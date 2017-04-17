Wright State University.

The Guardian

Eight apps all college students should be using

Gabby Ryman, Contributing Writer
April 17, 2017
College can be a difficult time for students, especially freshman that are transitioning from high school. Luckily, most of us have access to our smartphones 24 hours a day. By downloading these eight apps, you will help make your college experience a little less stressful.

  1. Duolingo

If you are a student either majoring or minoring in a language, then download Duolingo now! This app has 23 languages to choose from. Some languages are: Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Russian. This app turns learning a new language into a fun game! So, for extra practice in your language class, check out this app.

  1. Wunderlist

During college, there are due dates after due dates. Keep yourself organized with the Wunderlist app. In this app you can create lists, set reminders, and even collaborate with others for projects. This app is for those that have a difficult time remembering due dates.

  1. Google Drive

Keeping track of homework and papers is just as important as remembering to do them. Google Drive is an internet-connected storage space for documents. Not only will documents be available through the mobile app, they are accessible through a computer simply by logging in online.

  1. Flashcards+

While in college, it sometimes seems like all we do is memorize vocabulary and take tests over them. With Flashcards+, you can create your own vocab quiz through the app. So instead of buying hundreds of flashcards for the semesters, download this app to conserve money and paper!

  1. Evernote Scannable

Copy machines are becoming a thing of the past. However, some professors still ask for copies of various documents. With Evernote Scannable, all you have to do is take a picture of the documents you need to scan, and the app will make them ready to send or print. Never touch a scanner again!

  1. Cliffnotes

Many of us have been told that Cliffnotes will not give us the proper information for either a test or paper. With our crazy schedules, who has time to actually read a book? By downloading the Cliffnotes app, you have access to many of the assigned books. Save time and money by downloading the Cliffnotes app!

  1. myHomework

This app is specifically for keeping track of due dates for classes. You can organize by how much of a priority the assignment is and set reminders to do them. Never miss another assignment with a simple download.

  1. Microsoft Office Mobile (Word, Powerpoint, Excel)

Oh no! You are away from your computer when all of a sudden you realize an assignment is due. Quickly download the Microsoft Word app and get a free 30-day-trial. For full access you will need a subscription, but when you are in a pinch, give the free trial a go.

