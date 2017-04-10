Wright State University.

The Guardian

6 Things to Consider When Looking for an Apartment

Gabby Ryman, Contributing Writer
April 10, 2017
Apartment hunting can be exciting. It is a fresh start in a new place with new opportunities. However, searching for an apartment that meets all of your expectations can be stressful. Keep in mind these six things when looking for an apartment.

  1. Make sure the monthly rent is realistic

We all want to live in an apartment complex that offers a sparkling swimming pool, an elaborate gym, a large commons room, and a perfect apartment. But with these things come at a price. Making sure that the rent is affordable is very important. Once the lease is signed, you are locked in to paying until the lease is up. Calculate what you can afford for rent, as well as utilities.

  1. Safety

While finding a place that fits your budget is important, it is also important to find an apartment that is secure and in a safe neighborhood. If safety is a concern for you, consider visiting the location of the apartments of interest. Driving through the area will give you a general feel of whether or not the area meets your safety needs.

  1. Pet policy

For those that have furry friends they would like to bring, ask about the pet policy. Many apartments require a deposit and a monthly charge for both dogs and cats. If you have an animal or are thinking about getting an animal, make sure to include a $15-40 per month charge in the budget.

  1. Check everything in the apartment (appliances, cabinets, toilet, etc.)

When you are viewing potential apartment you want to rent, make sure to check turn on the faucets, flush the toilet, run the shower, check the heater and air conditioning, make sure the cabinets are functioning properly, check the electricity, and even check to make sure the door is secure. If there is an issue with anything in the apartment, tell the landlord so that maintenance can fix it before you move in.

         5. Lease details

Read every last detail laid out in the lease, before signing! Doing this ensures that you know exactly what you are getting into. There will be details that the landlord chooses to leave out. There could be additional costs or rules/regulations that are important to review. Keep a copy of the lease handy so if an issue arises, you have easy access as to how to handle the situation.

         6. Landlord/maintenance

Before visiting an apartment complex, check out their reviews online. See what other people that have lived there have to say about the landlord and maintenance. Was the landlord there when issues arose? Were maintenance speedy and fixed problems? Online reviews will tell you all about the issues of the apartment.

 

