Top 5 Donut Shops In Dayton That Aren’t Tim Hortons

Are you craving donuts but tired of chain stores like Tim Horton’s and Krispy Kreme? Although these stores are have great selections when it comes to donuts and other items, sometimes you need a break from the big chain stores every once in awhile. Here is a list of some local mom and pop donut shops that you can visit instead of going to Dunkin’ Donuts once again.

Bill’s Donut Shop

Located on Main State in Centerville, Bill’s has always been a favorite among the locals. Like most locals in Dayton, you’ve probably made a late donut run. Bill’s is perfect for late night donut runs because they’re open twenty-four hours. The shop has been open since 1960 and features many donut favorites – glazed, Boston cream and even twists. They don’t just serve donuts either; they offer many different kind of pastries and drinks. Bill’s is affordable and definitely a local favorite. Go to billsdonutshop.com, call at (937) 433-0002 or stop by the shop to get your donut fix.

American Classic Donuts

This donut shop is located in east Dayton along Linden Avenue, right off the exit of US Route 35. This shop, as the name suggests, boosts a favored small-town, American vibe. With prices fairly cheap and located in such a busy location, locals flock to this shop for coffee and conversation of their donuts. Stop by the shop or call (937) 252-5426 to check out their menu and prices.

Stan the Donut Man

Located on Wilmington Avenue is the next donut shop destination. This shop offers donuts, bagels and all sorts of other pastry goodness. With cheap prices, this is another place that I hard to pass up. With good reviews, fresh donuts and its accessibility, we would love to recommend this place. Call the store at (937) 293-1080 or visit their Facebook page at Stan the Donut Man.

Jim’s Donut Shop

This simple donut shop is located along East National Road in Vandalia. Although it is a bit of a further drive from campus, the shop gives off that perfect, small American donut shop feel. The community surrounding the little shop arrives early in the morning for a coffee and a donut, while others take boxes to go. There is a wide variety of donuts, but they don’t always keep a regular schedule. With a lack of social media, this place is hard to find and it’s even harder to know what being made from day to day. We recommend calling first at (937) 898-4222 before driving out to visit.

Bear Creek Donuts

This last donut shop can be found on South Main Street in Miamisburg. With great reviews, inexpensive donuts and a wide selection, it’s hard to mention donuts without mentioning this one. This shop features some of your favorite donuts, but sometimes they like to feature some new crazy gems like toasted s’mores, black forest or even maple bacon. Opening at 6:30 every day throughout the week, Bear Creek Donuts is a great way to start your day. Visit the store or call (937) 479-6660 to place your order today!