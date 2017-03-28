Six ways to show school spirit, even if you’re more apathetic than athletic

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

School spirit is hard to conjure up when you are a college student. It’s no longer the football games, pep rallies and wearing school colors like it was in high school.

There are plenty of ways to show your school spirit—here are six ways to do it!

Get involved

Sign up for organizations and projects that are around campus. They represent the college and you can show your pride by being part of something bigger.

Follow on social media

This one is a little different but follow your college on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Many of the organizations are also on social media and tell when events are by following you and liking you are showing your school spirit.

Support the arts

Going to sporting events will always be a way to show school pride but the arts are another way. Going to showcases for art students, seeing a play or going to a band concert is a way to show your spirit but to also grow your likes.

Support organizations on campus

Even if you don’t want to get involved there are ways to show you care and ways to also help you stay informed. Chances are your college had a newspaper, magazine or informational website and a radio station. To support those you can pick up the latest issue of what they publish and you can listen to the music and sports they play on the college radio station.

Fundraisers

Often times there are fundraisers that are held at restaurants close to campus, they allow a certain percentage of your bill go to certain organizations or parts of the college. To show spirit in an easy way go get a meal and let them know you are supporting your college.

Volunteer

Colleges offer many volunteering opportunities like giving blood at the blood drive on campus or tutoring students and no matter how big or small you are representing your college in a great way.