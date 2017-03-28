Seven ways to meet new people once you graduate

After you’ve graduated, it can be hard to keep up with college friends and acquaintances. It’s even harder to meet someone you might be interested in – even if it is for a new friendship or something more. Here are some of the best ways to meet someone after you graduate.

1. Dating apps



This one may turn you off, since so many people treat them as hook-up apps. If you dig hard enough, you may find another person who’s looking for something a little more than just a one-time fling. Instead of using Tinder, try using Bumble – where the ladies have to message first. If you’re not afraid to spend a little money, try Match.com. You’re more likely to find someone who wants something a little more if they’re willing to pay money too.

Do something you enjoy

Whatever your passion or hobby is, make it a regular thing and find people with similar interests. This may boost your chances of finding someone you’ll get along with because you already know you have something in common. Don’t show up to an event thinking you’ll automatically find your soulmate, just focus on making friends first and then see where it goes from there.

Don’t be afraid to go to that party

Having a job can be exhausting and just the thought of going to a party is exhausting, but going to one every so often can be worthwhile. If a co-worker or roommate invites you to some sort of get-together, go with them. Sometimes, circles may overlap, but sometimes they don’t. You might meet someone new at this party or activity. Take it easy and just make it a connection at this party – you don’t need to reveal your entire self to someone all in one night.

Wander around town

If you’ve moved to a new area for work, don’t worry! There are plenty of people in your shoes and others who have been in your shoes. If you don’t know anyone, take the time after work to wander around your area and get to know it, instead of hiding at home. Take along a book, music, or a project. Once you know the area better, watch out for people and see where they congregate. Do some work in that little coffee shop, read in the park, or listen to music as you walk around. Chances are, you’ll bump into someone along the way.

Join a league.

Did you play a sport in college? Or do you just like sports? Look into the local newspaper or in some local Facebook groups and sign-up for a local co-ed league. Disc golf, soccer, running – whatever you like, sign up! This can be a way to help you keep in shape and grow your circle to include new friends.

Use services like Meetup.com

There are services out there that will host outings for things like hiking, poetry reading, or grabbing a beer with other young professionals. Scan the website in your area and see if you can anything that interests you. Chances are, you’ll be able to connect to someone at one of these events.

Go out with your dog

Or if you don’t have one, you can adopt one – but only if you can support it. Take the dog to the park or out walking. People love meeting and petting dogs. While they’re interested in petting Fluffy, take the time to introduce yourself and if you hit it off, exchange information.



Whether you’re looking for a partner or a friend, it’s not hard to meet people after you graduate from college. Take the effort to go out where the people are and you’ll find someone – just put in a little bit of effort and who knows, maybe they’ll be your next best friend?