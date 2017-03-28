Five Easy Recipes You Can Make in a Dorm Room

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Typically when thinking of dorm room food, you may think Easy Mac, PopTarts, or Raman Noodles. These five easy recipes can put the classic dorm food to shame.

1: Breakfast in a Mug

What you need:

1 tablespoon butter or 1 tablespoon margarine

1 tablespoon milk or 1 tablespoon water

1 -2 egg

1 dash pepper

1 dash salt

1 slice bacon, cooked (optional)

shredded cheese (optional)

How to make it:

Place butter in a 12 oz. microwave safe mug or small bowl.

Microwave on High 30-45 seconds, or until melted.

Add egg (s), milk, salt and pepper.

Stir or whip with a fork.

Microwave one egg on High 35 to 45 seconds; two eggs 1 1/4 to 1 3/4 minutes, or until eggs begin to set, stirring with fork to break apart after half of the time.

Remove eggs when they are still soft and moist. (you may have to play with the time depending on your microwave) Let stand about 2 minutes.

While eggs are standing crumble bacon and add to eggs.

Eggs will firm up while standing. Sprinkle cheese if desired.

Recipe courtesy of Food.com

2: Overnight Blueberry Maple Oatmeal

What you need:

1/2 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup milk + splash in the morning

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon flax seeds

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

How to make it:

Put all ingredients in a jar or bowl.

Stir so everything is combined.

Put lid on, and put in refrigerator overnight.

In the morning, splash a bit of milk on top and stir around again.

Enjoy!

Retrieved recipe from Brooklyn Farm Girl

3: Microwave Nachos

What you need:

1 bag tortilla chips

1 cup refried beans

½ cup Pico de Gallo or salsa

4 tablespoon diced green chiles

2 cups shredded cheese

Guacamole (if desired)

Sour cream (if desired)

How to make it:

Scatter the entire bag of chips onto a large plate.

Place beans in microwave for 30 seconds to make them easier to mix. Add in Pico de Gallo and mix together.

Drop spoonfuls of the bean and Pico de Gallo mixture onto the chips.

Sprinkle green chilies on top of the bean mixture and chips.

Evenly distribute the shredded cheese over the top. Place in microwave and cook for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes depending on the strength of your microwave.

Remove from microwave and top with sour cream, additional Pico de Gallo, and guacamole if desired.

Retrieved recipe from tbsp

4: Microwave “No-bake Oatmeal Cookies”

What you need:

2 cups sugar

1/4 cup margarine, softened

cup margarine, softened 1/2 cup milk

cup milk 1/4 cup cocoa

cup cocoa 1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup peanut butter

cup peanut butter 3 cups quick oats

Wax paper

How to make it:

Mix together sugar, margarine, milk, cocoa, and vanilla.

Heat in microwave 2 minutes.



Heat in microwave 2 more minutes.

Stir in peanut butter until well blended.

Add oats.

Drop by spoonfuls onto wax paper. Allow time to cool.

Retrieved recipe from Food.com

5: Microwave Chocolate Mug Cake

What you need:

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup white sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

teaspoon baking soda 1/8 teaspoon salt

teaspoon salt 3 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon water

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

How to make it:

Mix flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a microwave-safe mug; stir in milk, canola oil, water, and vanilla extract.

Cook in microwave until cake is done in the middle, about 1 minute 45 seconds.

Retrieved from allrecipes