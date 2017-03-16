Eight albums being released this spring by big artists

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Whenever you hear about your favorite artist or band releasing a new album, it’s a time for excitement. You want that artist or band to grow in popularity and become more successful, and with each new album release, they can become a well-known and recognizable name. With winter melting away into Spring, many artists are choosing this time of ‘new beginnings’ to release their new albums.

On March 17, 2017, we can expect an album from both Pitbull and Rick Ross. Climate Change will be the tenth album written and conducted by Pitbull. Despite the delay of its release day, you can expect it to be good, as if features artists Enrique Iglesias, Flo Rida, Jennifer Lopez and Jason Derulo. Rick Ross’s album, Rather You than Me, is the ninth album to be released from the rapper. Rick Ross teams up with Ty Dolla $ign, Nas, Gucci Mane, Young Thug and Future in this new album.

The Afterlove, releasing March 24, 2017, was revealed in a comedic way from artists James Blunt.

“If you thought 2016 was band,” Blunt tweeted, “I’m releasing an album in 2017.” Blunt hasn’t released any new material since is 2013 album, Moon Landing, so many were shocked to hear the 42-year-old singer-songwriter would be releasing a fifth album.



Nelly Furtado and Trace Adkins have new albums coming out March 31, 2017. The Ride will be Nelly Furtado’s sixth studio album release. Furtado describes The Ride as being her “hangover album.” Something’s Going On is Trace Adkins’ twelfth studio album. The first single of the album ‘Watered Down’ was released as a lyric video to prepare audiences for the upcoming album and tour.

John Mayer kicks off April right with the release of The Search for Everything. Mayer released the tracklist in waves, exciting audiences for what is to come from the artist. The album contains twelve tracks, all of them posted today. April 14, 2017, pick up this follow-up album to his 2013 album Paradise Valley.

Rounding off the Spring releases, Linkin Park and Rascal Flatts will be releasing their albums on May 19, 2017. One More Light, Linkin Park’s seventh album, features artists Kiiara. This is the first time they used a female vocalist on any of their original songs. The song ‘Heavy’ was their first single of the album. March 16, 2017, the release their second single, ‘Battle Symphony.’ Back to Us, Rascal Flatts’ will be releasing their tenth studio album. The album was announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show before going through an official press release. “There was a nostalgic feeling between the three of us while in the studio for this record, a feeling that was more reminiscent of our first albums,” Jay DeMarcus says of the release.

These are just a few of the albums dropping this Spring. Did we hit all the ones you were most excited for? Or maybe there was a big one we missed. Let us know at the Guardian!